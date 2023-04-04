First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,865 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDVY. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 890.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.94. The stock had a trading volume of 237,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,056. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $994.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

