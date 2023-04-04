First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,245 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.46% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 367,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $25.55.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.