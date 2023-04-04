Flare Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. Flare has a total market capitalization of $428.93 million and approximately $11.34 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flare has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 12,327,734,993 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 12,327,723,832.52922 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03469558 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $11,750,196.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

