Flare Price Hits $0.0350 on Exchanges (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Flare has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. Flare has a market capitalization of $431.10 million and approximately $13.47 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 12,331,446,606 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 12,327,723,832.52922 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03469558 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $11,750,196.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

