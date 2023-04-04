Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06), reports. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million.

Flora Growth Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLGC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.26. 2,128,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. Flora Growth has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.90.

Get Flora Growth alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth during the first quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 29,836 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Flora Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Flora Growth by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Flora Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flora Growth Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Flora Growth from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Flora Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

(Get Rating)

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.