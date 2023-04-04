Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Receives $18.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FHTX opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a market cap of $245.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.15. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $18.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Foghorn Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 1,368.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

