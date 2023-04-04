Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Receives $18.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ FHTX opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a market cap of $245.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.15. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $18.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.