Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 703 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 567 shares.The stock last traded at $63.72 and had previously closed at $63.08.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Formula Systems (1985) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 1.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $974.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.05.
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
