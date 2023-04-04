Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 703 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 567 shares.The stock last traded at $63.72 and had previously closed at $63.08.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Formula Systems (1985) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $974.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

