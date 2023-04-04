Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2023

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTYGet Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 703 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 567 shares.The stock last traded at $63.72 and had previously closed at $63.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Formula Systems (1985) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $974.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.