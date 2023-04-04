Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Fortress Biotech Trading Down 1.2 %

FBIO opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32,974 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares during the period. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.