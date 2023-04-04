Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Bought by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Forward Air accounts for 2.1% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Forward Air worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 26,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at $1,148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Forward Air in the third quarter valued at $748,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Forward Air

In related news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker bought 4,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,235.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Forward Air Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

NASDAQ FWRD traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $104.01. 31,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.97. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $481.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.18 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

See Also

