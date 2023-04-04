Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Holdings Decreased by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 130.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FELE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $879,109.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,068,848.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $110,970.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $879,109.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,068,848.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,860. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $93.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

