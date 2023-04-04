Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Trading Down 2.7%

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Rating) was down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.57 and last traded at $13.57. Approximately 2,140 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Freedom Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $89.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter. Freedom Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 13.91%.

About Freedom Financial

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company. It offers commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and technology to build relationships with clients. The firm focuses on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals. The company is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

