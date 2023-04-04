Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) CMO Sells $328,321.00 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) CMO Stacey Epstein sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $328,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,324.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stacey Epstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freshworks alerts:

On Tuesday, March 14th, Stacey Epstein sold 162,187 shares of Freshworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $2,314,408.49.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of FRSH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 919,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,282. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $20.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRSH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Freshworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Freshworks by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,439,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freshworks by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 14,169 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Freshworks by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.