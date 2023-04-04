FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Receives $29.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.93.

FTAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:FTAI opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36). FTAI Aviation had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Great Mountain Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,046,000. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 2,904.7% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,051,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 990.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 875,861 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,790,000. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 429,321 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Rating)

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.