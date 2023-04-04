FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Receives $29.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.93.
FTAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.
FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:FTAI opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86.
FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.05%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Great Mountain Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,046,000. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 2,904.7% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,051,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 990.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 875,861 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,790,000. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 429,321 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FTAI Aviation
FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.
