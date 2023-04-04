Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 28,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 192,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $528.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29.

Institutional Trading of Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 193.55% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $898.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 24,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 117,617 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

Featured Articles

