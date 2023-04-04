General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Boosted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $85.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.53. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,036 shares of company stock worth $4,078,559. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

