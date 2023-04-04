Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.60. 240,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.97 and a 200 day moving average of $170.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $125.32 and a 1-year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GPC. Truist Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

