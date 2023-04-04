Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.27. 210,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,764. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $125.32 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.01.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

