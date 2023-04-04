Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 327,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 297,664 shares.The stock last traded at $6.41 and had previously closed at $5.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76.

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $137,033.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,966.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Getty Images news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,966.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,087,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,680 shares of company stock valued at $729,220. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,061,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Images by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Images by 90,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Images by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at about $110,000.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

