Glanbia (LON:GLB) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.80

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.80 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.74 ($0.17), with a volume of 8460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.17).

Glanbia Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Glanbia Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a €0.19 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Further Reading

