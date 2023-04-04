Global Blockchain Technologies (CVE:BLOC) Shares Up ∞

Shares of Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CVE:BLOC – Get Rating) were up ∞ during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.78. Approximately 1,133,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,390,324 shares.
Global Blockchain Technologies Trading Up ∞
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.78.
Global Blockchain Technologies Company Profile
Global Blockchain Technologies Corp., a tier 2 investment company, focuses on identification and investment in a diversified portfolio of public and private companies in China. The company was formerly known as Carrus Capital Corporation and changed its name to Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. in October 2017.
See Also
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.