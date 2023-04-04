Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,989 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,197 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21,979.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 536,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,211,000 after buying an additional 435,717 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 270.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 369,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 269,982 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 114.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 420,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after buying an additional 224,542 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAVE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 857,350 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

