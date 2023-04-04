Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 59,501 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 22,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Golconda Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.83.

About Golconda Gold

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties. It operates two mines, which include the Mupane Property located in the Republic of Botswana; and the Galaxy Property that covers an area of 58.6 square kilometers situated in the Republic of South Africa.

Further Reading

