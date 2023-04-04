Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $346,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.03. The company had a trading volume of 66,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,403. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.67. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

