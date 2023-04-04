Got Guaranteed (GOTG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $117,099.26

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Got Guaranteed has a market cap of $55.27 million and approximately $117,099.26 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Got Guaranteed alerts:

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

