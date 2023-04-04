Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $54.66 Million

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Got Guaranteed has a total market cap of $54.66 million and approximately $110,548.62 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Got Guaranteed Profile

Got Guaranteed’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Got Guaranteed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Got Guaranteed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

