GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the period. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 0.9% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC owned about 2.53% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COMB. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 151.4% during the third quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 320,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after buying an additional 193,087 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,999,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp grew its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 165,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,080,000.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COMB stock remained flat at $21.47 on Tuesday. 9,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,048. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

