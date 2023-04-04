Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.05

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 398260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 341.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,640.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

