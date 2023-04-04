Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

A number of research firms have commented on GPRE. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens downgraded Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Green Plains Stock Performance

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. Green Plains has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.46). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Green Plains will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,494,000 after acquiring an additional 290,543 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,824,000 after acquiring an additional 74,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,234,000 after acquiring an additional 266,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,805,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76,362 shares in the last quarter.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

