Greenleaf Trust Buys 628 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,452,000 after buying an additional 1,115,869 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,587,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,316,000 after acquiring an additional 525,069 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 76.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,885,000 after acquiring an additional 502,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.8% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 808,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,479,000 after acquiring an additional 356,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $246.79 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $285.79. The firm has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.22 and a 200 day moving average of $238.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.04.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

