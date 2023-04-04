Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $193.72 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

