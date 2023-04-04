Greenleaf Trust Has $2.05 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 21.7% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,085,000 after acquiring an additional 664,472 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,903,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,477,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $82.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.52.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

