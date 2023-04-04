Greenleaf Trust Has $2.43 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

