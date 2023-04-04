Greenleaf Trust Purchases 28 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $88,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 297.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,519 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $51,994,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,096 shares of company stock valued at $99,925,509 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. MKM Partners raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,652.76.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,511.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,456.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,406.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

