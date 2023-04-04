Greenleaf Trust Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $88.19 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $122.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.36. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

