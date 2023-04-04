Greenleaf Trust Sells 181 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($149.03) to £130 ($161.45) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £125 ($155.24) to £135 ($167.66) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £101 ($125.43) to £119 ($147.79) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.7 %

AZN stock opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $216.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.26. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $72.12.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

