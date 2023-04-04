Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 184 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,351,699,000 after purchasing an additional 61,656 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,639,000 after purchasing an additional 370,993 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,195,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,535,000 after purchasing an additional 73,104 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,156,000 after purchasing an additional 97,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,869,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,349,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE TRV opened at $172.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.18. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.33.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.