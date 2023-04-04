Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 2,903 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 120,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after acquiring an additional 17,831 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 47,597 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 85,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $133.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.