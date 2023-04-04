Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 8,079 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.0% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $56.12. The stock has a market cap of $214.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

