Grimes & Company Inc. Has $697,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,037,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 32,866 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2,497.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.10. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $76.95.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

