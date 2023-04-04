Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 72,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 148,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.36. The company has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.