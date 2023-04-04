Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 326 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Vertical Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $244.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

