Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 1,804 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average of $74.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.