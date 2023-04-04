Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 182,547 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 182,547 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ciena by 1,240.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $50,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $169,118.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,405 shares in the company, valued at $22,944,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $50,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,876.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,799. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

