Grimes & Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $153.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.37. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.