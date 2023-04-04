Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.0718 on Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, Grin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $7.05 million and $896,886.66 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0718 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,199.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.39 or 0.00331191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012242 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00075685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.61 or 0.00558896 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.38 or 0.00451714 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

