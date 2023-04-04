GVIC Communications (TSE:GCT) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of GVIC Communications Corp. (TSE:GCT – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 7,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
GVIC Communications Trading Up 2.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.15 million and a PE ratio of -4.93.
About GVIC Communications
GVIC Communications Corp. operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada, the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information, Commodity Information, and Community Media. The company provides environmental data and historical products that assess environmental risk for commercial and industrial properties; produces technical resource guides in the areas of environmental health and safety, transportation, risk management, and business practices; operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.
Read More
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
- MSC Industrial Supply Co.: High Yield, Value And Growth In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for GVIC Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVIC Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.