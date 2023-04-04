H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Upgraded to Buy by Danske

Danske upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. AlphaValue upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $2.87.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

