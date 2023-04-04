Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in IDEX by 491.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in IDEX by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.91.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $229.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

