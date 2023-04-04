Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 2,978 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide makes up 3.5% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $13,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,873,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,197,000 after buying an additional 342,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $441,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,378.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $110.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.78 and a 200-day moving average of $96.15. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $141.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Citigroup cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

