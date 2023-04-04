Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 3,681 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. Carter’s accounts for 1.9% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Carter’s worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,459,000 after purchasing an additional 448,152 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Carter’s by 173.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 445,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 282,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 268,415 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,222,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,139,000 after purchasing an additional 209,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Carter’s by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,027,000 after acquiring an additional 187,551 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRI opened at $72.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.65 and a 52-week high of $94.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $912.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.27 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 45.25%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.10%.

CRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

